The story of Her Tango follows Dino, a successful restaurateur. For years, Dino has given everything of himself to make his restaurant a success and to move on from the death of his wife Caroline. After a chance encounter, Dino is drawn to Elena, an elusive tango dancer. While Elena teaches him to dance, Dino discovers that the philosophy of tango is very close to how he dreams of living his life. Filled with the seductive sounds and sights of dance, Her Tango is a film about redemption, seduction and the power of tango.