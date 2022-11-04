1930

Her Wedding Night

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Norma Martin (Clara Bow) is an American movie star in France trying to avoid the attention of men. Going to visit a friend in Southern France, she finds herself "married" to a playboy song writer Ralph Forbes (Larry Charters) she hadn't yet met. Some of his lady friends then show up. Some very good sequences, but also some flat spots. Her "husband's" house is very Hollywood deco and some of the costumes are very good.

Cast

Ralph ForbesLarry Charters
Charles RugglesBertie Bird
Geneva MitchellGloria Marshall
Richard 'Skeets' GallagherBob Talmadge
Rosita MorenoLulu
Natalie KingstonEva

