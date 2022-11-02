Hera Pheri

Not Available

Baburao is a landlord in India, who is very near-sighted, and always in financial trouble. He has a tenant named Raja, who has not paid his rent for several months. He also has anther tenant named Shyam, who has come to the city to look for a job in his late father's place, but is unable to find employment. The three men quarrel amongst themselves frequently. Then one day, the three men get a phone call from a kidnapper named Kabira, and decide to make use of this phone call to overcome their financial problems - pretend to be the real kidnappers, increase the ransom amount, keep the incremental amount for themselves, and then give the original ransom demanded to Kabira. Will they get away with this idea?