Hera Pheri 3 is an upcoming Hindi comedy film directed by Neeraj Vora and produced by Feroz Nadiadwala.[1] It is a sequel to 2006 film Phir Hera Pheri and the third installment of Hera Pheri film series. Actors Paresh Rawal and Sunil Shetty will reprise their roles from previous two films.[2] Actors Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham are new additions to the lead cast.[3] Hera Pheri 3 has began filming and is expected to release on 25 August 2016[4] Director Neeraj Vora stated he would return to direct after the previous film, along with Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal who will be reprising their roles from the previous films, as Shyam and Baburao respectively. Akshay Kumar who played the role of Raju in the prequels, will not be returning in the film. Shruti Hassan was supposed to have a role in the film but later opted out because of her busy schedule.