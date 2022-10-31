Not Available

Herb

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Showbox

Sang-eun is a pretty 20 year old girl, that is warm hearted and possess an extraordinary gift for folding paper into various figures. She has a loving mom and friends, but she is also mentally retarded. She has the intelligence of a 7 years old. Sang-Eun learns everything slowly, but there are still a lot of things she does not know about. She is fixated with the idea that she will meet the prince of her dreams, like in the fairy tales she so often reads.

Cast

Bae Jong-okKim Hyeon-suk
Kang Hye-jungCha Sang-eun
Jeong Jin
Jung Kyung-hoLee Jong-bom
Chun Woo-heeGgetip 2

