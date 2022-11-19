Herbert de Perto

Not Available

Herbert Up Close is the life and music of Herbert Vianna, front man of the Paralamas do Sucesso, "the most successful band in Brazillian rock", according to the Billboard magazine. In 2001, Herbert had his career interrupted by an airplane accident that killed his wife and left him disabled. Sitting on a wheelchair, Herbert watches his past on a television, a life of fighting, persistence and achievements shown by close and caring vision from directors Roberto Berliner and Pedro Bronz. The film tells the inside story of one of the most talented musicians in Latin American pop music.