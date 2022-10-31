Herbert Von Karajan Memorial Concert

Not Available

A triumph of remembrance, wrote Die Welt following this stirring concert given by the Berliner Philharmoniker under Seiji Ozawa and with Anne-Sophie Mutter as soloist. It left its audience hovering between hushed reverence and deafening exultation. The Golden Hall of Vienna's Musikverein was the dazzling venue for the live recording of this concert celebrating the 100th birthday of Herbert von Karajan. And there Karajan s Berliner never sounded better, evoking a time which selfconfidently sought the private and subjective in music, and believed it could find them in the mirror of the works (Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung). It is a concert that commemorates Herbert von Karajan for the ages in a supremely moving manner. Beethoven: Violin Concerto, Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6, Bach: Sarabande,br. Seiji Ozawa, Anne-Sophie Mutter