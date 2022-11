Not Available

This recording of Karajan's 1987 New Year's Day Concert with the Vienna Philharmonic and the ballet of the Vienna State Opera at the Großer Musikvereinsaal in Vienna features the music of Josef Strauss and Johann Strauss, Jr. With an emphasis on the polka music of these celebrated composers, this exciting concert features acclaimed soprano diva Kathleen Battle performing "Frühlingsstimmen, Op.410", a waltz by Johann Strauss, Jr.