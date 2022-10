Not Available

Empyrean Isles' & 'Maiden Voyage' in 192kHz/24-bit audio - 'Empyrean Isles' features the alternate takes from the RVG version as well as unreleased alts of 'One Finger Snap,' 'Oliloquy Valley' and 'Cantaloupe Island.' 'Empyrean Isles' was mastered by Bernie Grundman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, with the alternate takes mastered by Robert Vosgien at Capitol Mastering. 'Maiden Voyage' was mastered by Alan Yoshida.