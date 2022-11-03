Herbie Hancock: Jazz Channel

Not Available

Legendary jazz pianist, composer and innovator Herbie Hancock performs live on "Jazz Central." This concert was recorded live at Black Entertainment Television's Studio II in Washington, D.C. It features Hancock playing his Grammy Award-winning style of jazz with his complex and earthy rhythmic signature. Tracks: Fascinating Rhythm, St. Louis Blues, Cotton Tail, Blueberry Rhyme, The Man I Love, Here Come De Honey Man, Cantaloupe Island, One Finger Snap, Maiden Voyage.