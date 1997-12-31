1997

Hercules and Xena - The Animated Movie: The Battle for Mount Olympus

  • Fantasy
  • Adventure
  • Animation

December 31st, 1997

Renaissance Pictures

Mighty Zeus brings Hercules' mother, Alcmene, to Mount Olympus, and Hercules, believing she has been kidnapped, leads a rescue mission to save her. Zeus' jealous wife, Hera, decides that it should now be her time to rule the universe. Hera steals the Chronos Stone, source of the God's power, and unleashes the four Titans from their eons of imprisonment. With these angry behemoths on the loose, only the combined forces of Hercules and Xena, together with their trusty sidekicks Iolaus and Gabrielle, can save Mount Olympus.

Lucy LawlessXena
Michael HurstIoalus
Renee O'ConnorGabrielle
Kevin SmithAres
Alexandra TydingsAphrodite
Josephine DavisonAlcmene / Artemis

