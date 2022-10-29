1964

Hercules in the Haunted World

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 31st, 1964

Studio

SpA Cinematografica

Upon his return from battle in the previous film, the great warrior Hercules learns that his lover, Daianara, has lost her senses. Acording of the oracle Medea, Dianara's only hope is the Stone of Forgetfulness which lies deep in the realm of Hades. Hercules, with two companions, Theseus and Telemachus, embarks on a dangerous quest for the stone, while he is unaware that Dianara's guardian, King Lico, is the one responsible for her condition and plots to have the girl for himself as his bride upon her revival.

Cast

Christopher LeeKing Lico (Licos)
Leonora RuffoPrincess Deianira
Giorgio ArdissonThesus (Teseo)
Marisa BelliAretusa
Ida GalliPersephone
Franco GiacobiniTelemachus (Telemaco)

