Hercules has settled down with his wife and children, but misses the good old days traveling around having exciting adventures. Then one day he is persuaded out of his farming "retirement" to help a distant village which is being attacked by an unseen monster. "Hercules in the Maze of the Minotaur" is the fifth out of five made for TV movies in the series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.
|Anthony Quinn
|Zeus
|Tawny Kitaen
|Deianeira
|Michael Hurst
|Iolaus
|Anthony Ray Parker
|Minotaur
|Rose McIver
|Ilea
|Kevin Sorbo
|Hercules
