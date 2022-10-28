Not Available

Hercules in the Maze of the Minotaur

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Universal Television

Hercules has settled down with his wife and children, but misses the good old days traveling around having exciting adventures. Then one day he is persuaded out of his farming "retirement" to help a distant village which is being attacked by an unseen monster. "Hercules in the Maze of the Minotaur" is the fifth out of five made for TV movies in the series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.

Cast

Anthony QuinnZeus
Tawny KitaenDeianeira
Michael HurstIolaus
Anthony Ray ParkerMinotaur
Rose McIverIlea
Kevin SorboHercules

