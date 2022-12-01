Hercules: The Invincible Hero

Not Available

Hercules, Jupiter's favourite son and his little friend cloppete, King Krinios' centaur son, are on a journey to the city of a Hundred Centaurs...what starts out as a mere stroll develops into one of his most exciting adventures! The adventure is also tainted with the prospect of Hercules meeting his true love! However Hercules must face an assortment of deadly enemies on his quest such as the multi-headed sea monster and the ferocious lion. The story delivers a series of cliffhangers where our hero is led to the dark and dangerous depths of the realm of the Dead World.