1964

Hercules vs. the Giant Warriors

  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1964

Studio

Not Available

Hercules, having agreed to restore justice to Mycenae, confronts evil Prince Myles. The villain is invested with power over giant bronze warriors by his mother Pasiphaë, a sorceress in Hades. Myles assassinates the king and abducts his cousin, Queen Ate, through whom he plans to inherit the throne. Although Zeus temporarily removes Hercules' strength for killing Eurystheus, an innocent man framed by Myles, the god restores his powers. Hercules then saves Ate and destroys Myles, Pasiphaë, and the giant warriors.

Cast

Marilù ToloPrincess Ate
Pierre CressoyPrince Milo
Moira OrfeiPasiphae, the witch
Piero LulliEuristeo
Enzo FiermonteReto
Howard RossGordio

View Full Cast >

Images