Herd in Iceland is a documentary about the annual round-up of the Icelandic horse, isolated for centuries by the country's oceanic borders. During the summer months, the horses live a wild existence, grazing in the highlands and raising their young. Each fall, they are rounded up by local farmers and directed across the stunning landscape. The horse holds a precious place in Icelandic culture, art and tradition; for over 1,000 years Icelandic law has prohibited the importation of horses onto the island.