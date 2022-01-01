Not Available

This film was shot in one day. More than 25 filmmakers and surfers worked in unison to document the world of surfing in a single 24-hour period: May 2, 2012. From world champs like Kelly Slater and Stephanie Gilmore to free spirits like Dave Rastovich, Ozzy Wright and Alex Knost, this project brings together shapers, photographers, legends, beginners, third world, first world and surf world. Some scored big. Others couldn’t find a ripple. It’s all part of the surfing experience. From contests to camping, hanging at home or hitting the road, veteran surf filmmaker Taylor Steele pulls together an epic, international cast to prove the best place to be is here and now.