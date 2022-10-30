Not Available

HERE COME THE GIRLS is a brutal examination of the life of Joe Truman, a 34-year-old aspiring musician, father, and drug user. This unsettling para-documentary follows Young Jean Lee's guerrilla-style interrogation of Joe's private life through snapshots of his environment and relationships. Spurred on by Joe's apparent discomfort, Young Jean invades his personal space to expose his lonely apartment, his drug and alcohol habits, and his most secret vulnerabilities. Young Jean's interviews with Joe's mother, ex-wife, daughter, and unrequited love interest border on the cruel and unusual, and are a painful pleasure to watch.