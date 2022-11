Not Available

Here Comes A ... Tractor! will just plough through the hours! See real Tractors, Combine Harvesters, Balers, Loaders, Vintage Tractors, Horse-Drawn Ploughs and more in this fabulous multi award-winning programme for pre-schoolers. Part of a hit series about big machines, this DVD has little ones singing along to the catchy songs and cheering the funny antics of a little bear called 'Ted'. Educational and Great Fun.