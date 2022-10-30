Not Available

Here Comes Fortune

  • Comedy

"Here Comes Fortune" is about the God of Fortune coming down from heaven to spread some love and wealth to humans in need. The movie is developed by talking about stories which took place in three cities: Shenyang, where a kind-hearted teacher is willing to give up a billion dollars in order to save her adopted daughter; Shanghai, a love story about 533, a female God of Fortune falling in love with a blind pianist; and Beijing where an ugly duckling story of Xu Jie, the boring introverted office lady.

Cast

Chang Chen
Miriam Yeung
Kitty Zhang Yuqi
Tao Hong
Sandrine Pinna
Kenneth Tsang

