Here Comes Happiness

Jessica (Mildred Coles) leaves her upper class home to assume an anonymous working class identity. She meets a blue collar guy, Chet (Edward Norris) and falls in love with the poor but ambitious man. Chet observes a series of suspicious, clandestine meetings with her rich father and his chauffeur which makes him think she is stringing along a "Sugar Daddy" on the side. Financial trickery and sequences of misunderstandings and coincidences culminate with a wedding that turns out much differently than planned.