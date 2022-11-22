Not Available

Here Comes Happiness

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Jessica (Mildred Coles) leaves her upper class home to assume an anonymous working class identity. She meets a blue collar guy, Chet (Edward Norris) and falls in love with the poor but ambitious man. Chet observes a series of suspicious, clandestine meetings with her rich father and his chauffeur which makes him think she is stringing along a "Sugar Daddy" on the side. Financial trickery and sequences of misunderstandings and coincidences culminate with a wedding that turns out much differently than planned.

Cast

