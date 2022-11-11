Here Comes Peter Cottontail: The Movie

Not Available

Everybody loves the Easter Bunny. Everybody, that is, except the evil Irontail, who wanted the job of Easter Bunny for himself- but lost out to Peter Cottontail. A generation later, Irontail is back to take his revenge, teaming up with the ice-cold Jackie Frost in a devious plot to plunge the world into permanent winter.Now it's up to Peter Cottontail's son, Junior, to save the day. Away from home for the first time, Junior joins forces with Flutter, a "flight-challenged" bird, and Munch, a mouse who never met a meal she didn't like. Together, these three unlikely kid heroes set out on the adventure of a lifetime. Along the way, they'll test their friendship, travel to the edge of the Earth, and uncover the secret of the Clocks of the Seasons.