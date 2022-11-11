Here Comes The Rain

Not Available

Kidnapped in the middle of the 80s, during the Lebanese war, Ramez, the main character of the movie, is released after 20 years of being detained. His family didn’t know anything about him or about his fate. Having passed his fifties, Ramez’s physical as well as emotional states are effected by the long years in incarceration. Ramez’s unexpected return shakes the family. His kids don’t see in him the long awaited father, instead they see in his return a disruption to their daily lives and to their projects. His wife, Marie, an active and pragmatic woman is trying as much as possible to reconstruct the family. Ramez, in dramatic conditions, meets Zeinab, whose husband was kidnapped during the same period than Ramez. A relationship develops between the two lost souls. They meet often, and share very intense moments of life.