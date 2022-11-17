Here Cums the Bride

Not Available

Amber (Missy Martinez) is an ambitious and budding wedding planner ready to take on the job of senior assistant offered by lovely Brielle (Zoey Holloway), the owner of a well known romantic event company. What she doesn't know is that Brielle's passion for having naughty encounters with her staff is only eclipsed by her dedication to creating the perfect wedding events for the lesbian clients she caters to. Sucked into the decadent world of girls loving girls, Autumn discovers how sinful her new job is, and what a tangled web of lust she has fallen into, seduced by everyone from the brides-to-be to Brielle's viciously exotic ex-partner, Karena (Nyomi Banxxx).