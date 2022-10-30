Here I Learned To Love

Not Available

Standing near the Western Wall in Jerusalem Avner says: 'This is the moment when I claim victory over the Nazis'. Two brothers, three mothers - a saga shrouded in fog for almost six decades - the unique narrative of a voyage tracing the roots of a shadowy past. Brothers Avner and Itzik live in Israel. As toddlers, their lives were saved first by their aunt, later by another young woman. Their past included three women who would become their mothers. But all this remained hidden - even from close family and friends. Now 70 year-old, Itzik and Avner journey into that past, seeking their true identity to piece together the incredible story of their survival.