Here in My Heart

Ligaya Tatlonghari is a movie fan in every sense of the word she eats and breathes showbiz. She has two foremost dreams: to travel to the United States, and to join her favorite TV game show. The former is rather far-fetched but the latter is just within reach, only Ligaya is too cerebrally-challenged to even pass auditions. But she's far from giving up she forces Paul, her brainy neighbor, to be her contest partner. With Paul's smarts, he and Ligaya win the show's grand prize: a trip for two to the United States.