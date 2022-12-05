Not Available

Here, it is Very Nice at the Moment

    "Here it is very nice at the Moment" is a triptych. In the first part, "Maria und die Welt", Ute Aurand films Maria Lang in 1995, who moves to the countryside to take care of her mother. The second part, "Familiengruft - ein Liebesgedicht an meine Mutter" was produced by Maria Lang in 1981. It tells about what we most often keep quiet - prohibitions, barriers but also love. Twenty-two years later, Ute Aurand films Maria's daily care of her mother, now ninety-six years old: edited in 2006 by the two filmmakers, "Der Schmetterling im Winter", composes the last element of the triptych.

