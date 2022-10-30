Not Available

Everyday Pete Rose wakes up, and goes to work. He's surrounded by bats, balls, gloves and fans, and approaches each day with the same gusto which defined him on the field. But instead of a dugout, he's seated in a folding chair in a memorabilia store in Las Vegas. Nicknamed "Charlie Hustle," for his efforts on the field, Rose, now 71, agreed to a lifetime ban from baseball in 1989 after an investigation concluded he bet on games when he was the manager for the Cincinnati Reds. The ban has left him ineligible for induction into the Hall of Fame. He leads baseball with 4,256 career hits. - Written by ESPN Films