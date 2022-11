Not Available

On a nice summer day a funny little car rolls over a peaceful farm yard of Muhu island. The family that withdraws from the vehicle is quite odd-looking: an overbearing madam, a henpecked stammering husband and a mystical red-head. They announce that they want to spend their vacation in the farm ... "We are from capital, we will pay". This quiet vacation turns out to be a frantic day with romance, unexpected turns and fisticuffs between suitors.