Here We Are Waiting for You

A fascinating and poetical collage of countless images from the 20th century with the purpose of revealing matters of life and death during the era and its many social, cultural and political transformations, with the director making several statements on several issues, combining fact and fiction to compose his powerful mosaic of images along with the magnificent music of Wim Mertens. A true work of art that dares to make several questions about the human condition, its contradictions and ironies.