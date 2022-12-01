Here We Move Here We Groove

Not Available

“Dub-dub” is the sound the wheels make as DJ Robert Soko drives his taxi over the spot in the road where the Berlin wall once stood. It also echoes the East-meets-West beat of rousing Balkan rhythms blended with Western music that Soko launched onto the European club scene in 1993, under the name Balkan Beats. As a young refugee from former Yugoslavia, Soko organized dance nights that quickly became a hit in European cities: combining the Berlin punk mentality with the energetic music of his native country. Now that the popularity of the movement is waning, Soko is looking for a new source of inspiration. He finds it on a trip back to his native soil, where streams of refugees from Syria and Afghanistan are passing through. For many of them, Berlin is the dream destination. On the spot, Soko immediately gets to work with the new music he hears.