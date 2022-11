Not Available

Based in the 1960's, in a small village of the Dominican Republic, Maria, a hermaphrodite, is born. She is brought up by her grandmother in a racial environment. She experiences her first love with La Melaza an assassin who seeks refuge in her town. Her childhood best friend Wanda tries to break up the two due to her jealousy and love for Maria. Maria's life takes a turn when La Melaza discovers her dual-sexuality.