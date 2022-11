Not Available

The British Invasion hits Australia in this 1966 concert featuring teen-sensation Herman's Hermits, who deliver their catchy brand of pop-rock to a crowd of screaming young ladies at the Hilton Hotel. Tracks include "I'm Into Something Good," "A Must to Avoid" and "Silhouettes." A 1985 documentary, a music video for "No Milk Today" and trailers for the group's films "Mrs. Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter" and "Hold On" round out the volume.