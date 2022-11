Not Available

Good thing God never says anything unusual to Hermie. Uh-oh… suddenly there's room for doubt. What possible need would the Garden Gang have for a boat? It hasn't rained in ages. Isn't it good enough to believe God once-why do we have to keep on trusting Him time after time? Hermie and the High Seas teaches the lesson based on Jesus' words from the mountain-side in Matthew 6 about relying on God to care for our every need.