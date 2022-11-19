Hermie & Friends: Milo the Mantis Who Wouldn't Pray

Not Available

When a big storm destroys Milo's Snack Shack, he doesn't know what to do and that includes just talking to God about it. Milo thinks he has to get God's attention in order for God to hear him. Milo finally learns to pray and realizes that God has been helping him all along. Then ironically sees that all the things he was using to get God's attention are the very things he needs to rebuild his Snack Shack. The garden learns an important lesson about how to trust God after we pray and that God's answers come in many different forms.