Not Available

Another Classic Hermie episode that finds Skeeter's "perfect" brother Sir Sinclair M. Skeeto, the world famous adventurer, coming to the garden with a mysterious treasure map left by their father. Everyone in the garden are in awe of Sinclair, and fawn all over him. But could it really be up to wrong-way Skeeter and his crooked stinger to solve the mystery of the treasure's location? As it turns out...it is! Skeeter saves the day!