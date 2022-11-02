Not Available

Hermie & Friends: Stanley The Stinkbug Goes To Camp

  Family

There's someone new coming to the garden's Summer Camp this year, and, well he has a problem. He stinks. But that's what stinkbug do. So, when Stanley arrives at Camp-Bug-a-Boo he creates quite a…well, stink. Everyone tries their best to put up with the unusual odor, but things don't go so well. But then God helps the summer camp to realize that the reason Stanley stinks is because he is afraid. And the thing he is most afraid of is others not liking him and accepting him the way he is. Our garden friends soon learn that god created each of us for very special reasons and that, even though Stanley is different, they need to show him love and be his friend.

