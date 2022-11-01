Hermie & Friends: The Flo Show Creates a Buzz

Not Available

When Flo gets her own TV talk show, she is positively thrilled! She has to think about what to say, what to wear, and who to invite as guests. What she isn't thinking about are other people's feelings. After insulting every guest on her show, she finally realizes that she needs to apologize for the means things she said. Flo learns that words are very powerful. In fact, the words "I'm sorry" can make all the difference. Children will learn that by saying you're sorry, you are asking forgiveness and fixing your friends with another person.