Hermit of Guanyang Town

In the early days of the Republic of China many people were forced to leave their homes and search for a stable life in order to survive.Liang Weng was once a highly decorated military leader, but later retired to the jianghu. He is a highly skilled martial artist and a low-profile man who never shows mercy to the evil-doers. Carrying his secret with his grandson to the town of Guanyang, already ruled by the bully Master Hong Wu,he seemed to be an ordinary passerby and was at ease, but under the intentional or unintentional actions of his grandson, Liang Weng helped the people around him get lost.