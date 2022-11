Not Available

Somewhere in the sky, in a magical village called Teplikoku, the Dorfinis live and produce clouds. The evil Sand Queen threatens the Dorfinis that they must leave their village - or she will turn everything into sand! Dibble and Duval leave the village hoping to find a hero to save their home. On their journey they meet Yuval, and hope that he is the hero. Yuval is happy to help them, but doesn’t have a clue what to do.