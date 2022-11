Not Available

Ever since the freak accident at his Tahfiz school years ago, Zafrul is determined to avenge those who perished in the tragedy. Now a firefighter, he teams up with newbies Ahmad Mustar and Adam Fanifinali, as well as Amylia and Suraya, to investigate an illegal land selling activity done by an international gang of criminals. They soon learn that the same gang is responsible for the fire at the Tahfiz all those years ago.