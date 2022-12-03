Hero Mama ★ League

Not Available

Nanami, Jasmine and Houka, who once fought to bring peace to the world, are now happily married and with children. However, the evil that threatens humanity is immortal, and now they must face a daily struggle to balance their fight as "heroes" and their duty as "mamas". It is their goal to succeed at that struggle and to keep the world safe, becoming the brightest of "glittering mamas". The three thought of the plan to make it happen whilst at a café, but at the same time, Space Shinobu Demost's terrifying plan to invade the Earth moves into action!