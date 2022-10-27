Not Available

Hero Mania: Life

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Nakatsu was laid off at his company and now works part-time at a convenience store. One day, Nakatsu forms a vigilante group to protect his town with Toshida, who has a mysterious physical ability, Kanari, who is a female high school student with excellent information gathering abilities, and Kusaki, who wields hammers under his sleeves. As they punish evil doers, the group gains popular support and flourish.

Cast

Masahiro HigashideHidetoshi Nakatsu
Masataka KubotaMakoto Toshida
Nana KomatsuTerasawa Kaori
Tsurutaro KataokaKusaka Kozo
Eiichirô FunakoshiTadashi Uno
Shizuyo YamazakiAunt

