Hero of Hong Kong 1949

Not Available

In 1949, Gong Chan Dang domain the mainland China and many people moved to Hong Kong during this period, especially the soldier of Guo Min Dang. Hong King Shan, general to embarrass leading his guides escaped to Hong Kong to lived at Tiu Kan Lan, but they were repelled by the other residents. After that, he know Fan, the head of Tsing Pong and a female doctor Sheung Tse Tin. Hon and Sheung fell in love but objected by Sheung’s brother. Fan convinced Hon and his followers to kill the head of black society, Simon, and re-build up the reputation the Tsing Pong ……