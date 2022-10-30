Hero of the Day

Not Available

llen, a documentary filmmaker, scores the story of his life when Mark Chambers, a former pro football star with a lot of financial baggage, agrees to be the subject of a movie; he unwittingly becomes an accomplice to Mark's efforts to turn his life around. As the film crew records Mark's daily activities--from selling his championship ring and confronting drivers of suspiciously parked vehicles to riding a roller coaster and gambling at an underground fight club--Allen discovers a whole new dimension to his childhood hero. However, when Mark's impulsive decisions begin to affect everyone's safety, Allen must figure a way to prevent his new friend from traveling down a dark path.