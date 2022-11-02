Not Available

Put together full-blown performances by Michael Tait (Hero) of dcTalk and Tait, Mark Stuart (Petrov) of Audio Adrenaline, Rebecca St. James (Maggie), and T-Bone (Jairus) not to mention the additional 17 performers, actors, and dancers, as well as a live band with multi-projection screens, artistic stage lighting, professionally designed stage sets and multiple wardrobe changes and this is !Hero, The Rock Opera "Live on Stage." Allow yourself to imagine the modern world without the presence of Jesus Christ...until now. He has been born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania as Hero, and is making waves in the present day political and religious systems of New York City. From the awe-inspiring miracles to his bittersweet death and rejoicing resurrection, !Hero is paralleled with the biblical recollection of the life of Jesus in this rock-n-roll meets Broadway-esque event.