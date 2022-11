Not Available

Miguel kills his days by dressing up as a stuffed animal at a menial amusement park. Since the family separated, as a result of his psychiatric instability, Amanda his daughter, is torn between loving him and being afraid of him. But the same illness that has devastated his life may be the key to recovering it. Miguel will be able to do the funniest and most illegal madness of his life to win back the heart of his little daughter.