Not Available

"Heroes Get Remembered But Legends Never Die" is a documentary about the life of John Cleaver Kelly. John suffered from obsessive Compulsive Disorder for much of his life, and his inspirational story is told through the words of his family, friends and his own personal journals. Many people do not know much about OCD and the control and effects it can have on the lives of those suffering. John's struggles inspired not only his friends, but a whole community to come together and join the fight against OCD, trying to end the stigma forever. The film is directed and narrated by close friend John Tessitore.