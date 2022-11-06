Not Available

Heroes Of Sung

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Heroes of Sung stars one of the original kung-fu ladies of the silver screen Shih Szu playing swordswoman Meng Hung who must work with Fan Tien-fu, played by perennial Shaws bad guy Lo Lieh (although he's good in this) to find then protect the royal seals of the Sung Dynasty. If they should fail, the dynasty will fall. Shih's magnificent performance earned her the female hero role in the Shaws-Hammer Studio hit "Dracula" and the 7 Golden Vampires.

Cast

Lo LiehFan Tian-Hu
Chang Pei-ShanWang Tian-Long
Fang MianJing Yue Feng
Tong Tin-HeiMeng Xi
Richard Chan ChunWanyan He
Lee Ga-SaiYannu

View Full Cast >

Images