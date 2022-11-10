Not Available

Heroes of the East

  • Action

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Gordon Liu stars as a Chinese martial arts student struggling to relate to his new Japanese wife. When a series of martial misunderstandings spirals into an international incident, he's forced to take on seven of Japan's most powerful martial arts masters, each an expert in a different discipline, ranging from karate to samurai to ninjitsu.

Cast

Gordon Liu Chia-HuiHo Tao
Yuka MizunoYumiko Koda
Cheng Kang-YehChow Kan
Yasuaki KurataTakeno, Japanese ninjutsu expert
Naozo KatoDojo Grandmaster
Norman ChuChang

