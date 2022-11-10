Heroes of the East

Gordon Liu stars as a Chinese martial arts student struggling to relate to his new Japanese wife. When a series of martial misunderstandings spirals into an international incident, he's forced to take on seven of Japan's most powerful martial arts masters, each an expert in a different discipline, ranging from karate to samurai to ninjitsu.
|Gordon Liu Chia-Hui
|Ho Tao
|Yuka Mizuno
|Yumiko Koda
|Cheng Kang-Yeh
|Chow Kan
|Yasuaki Kurata
|Takeno, Japanese ninjutsu expert
|Naozo Kato
|Dojo Grandmaster
|Norman Chu
|Chang
View Full Cast >